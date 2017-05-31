× Officials to Announce Another Arrest in Sabrina Ray’s Death

PERRY, Iowa — Law enforcement is holding a 1:00 p.m. news conference to release more information about another arrest in the death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray.

The teen was found dead in her Perry home earlier this month. An autopsy showed she weighed 56 pounds at the time of her death.

Sabrina’s adoptive parents, Marc and Misty Ray, are each charged with four counts of child endangerment resulting in serious injuries, three counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.

We will stream the news conference live on WHOtv.com.

This is a developing story.