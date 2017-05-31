× Perry Woman Charged in Sabrina Ray Death Investigation

ADEL, Iowa — A 62-year-old Perry woman is now facing charges related to the death of Sabrina Ray and the alleged abuse of her siblings.

Carla Raye Bousman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with Child Endangerment Resulting in Death, Kidnapping and Obstruction of Justice. A criminal complaint does not clarify Bousman’s exact relation to the children hasn’t been released however Bousman is Misty Ray’s maiden name. Carla Bousman lived at the same address as the Ray family.

Marc and Misty Ray are each charged with multiple counts of child endangerment and child neglect after their 16-year-old adopted daughter Sabrina was found dead in their home earlier this month. Police say she weighed just 56 pounds at the time of her death. Marc and Misty Ray were not home at the of Sabrina’s death. Police have not said who was at home with her and her siblings when she died. The other children in the home have been removed and are in the care of the Department of Human Services.

Perry Police plan to released more details into Sabrina’s death on Wednesday afternoon at a 1:00 news conference. We will stream it live on WHOtv.com.