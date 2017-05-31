Surveys Out for Planted Acres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been about two months since the March Prospective Plantings report came out. At that time, farmers were intending to plant 90 million acres of corn and about 89.5 million acres of soybeans.

But a lot has changed since then, like weather issues, so the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) wants to measure what farmers decided to do.

About 2,000 farmers should have surveys in the mail to fill out, the June Agricultural Survey and June Area Survey. They will go over planted acres and the grain stocks and some of the surveys chosen will be applied to the next Census of Agriculture.

Upper Midwest Director of NASS Greg Thessen says the surveys gives farmers a voice in the reports that come out, "It provides an opportunity for them to provide the factual data that markets adjust or trade on. And it also provides a level playing field. Giving all farmers access to information for folks that they do business with may already have access to because they have their own information gathering networks."

All surveys sent out by NASS are confidential by law, they are put together only statistical purposes.