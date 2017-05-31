× Suspect Sought in Mason City Attempted Murder

MASON CITY, Iowa – A suspect in a stabbing in Mason City Tuesday is now wanted on an attempted murder warrant.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Braedon Bowers. Officials say he stabbed a 23-year-old male at 325 West State Street Tuesday afternoon. The victim was transferred to Mercy Hospital for treatment of stab wounds to the chest.

The name of the victim or his current condition has not been released by authorities.

Police have not released a description or photo of Bowers.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Mason City Police Department with the investigation. If you have any information on where Bowers may be you’re asked to contact police at 641-421-3636.