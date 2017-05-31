× Trials of Natalie Finn’s Adoptive Parents Separated, Change of Venue Decision Delayed

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Polk County judge has separated the trials of a West Des Moines woman and her ex-husband, who are charged in connection with the death of their adopted daughter.

Nicole Finn and Joseph Finn are each charged with one count of child endangerment resulting in death, three counts of first degree kidnapping, three counts of child endangerment serious injury, and three counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. Nicole Finn is also charged with first degree murder.

Prosecutors say the Finns are responsible for the death of their 16-year-old adopted daughter Natalie. She was found lying on the floor in a bare room unresponsive and not breathing back in October. They say she was also wearing an adult diaper and appeared to have been in her own waste for quote, “some time.”

Neighbors told Channel 13 there were four children in the house and Natalie would take her brother to some of the neighbors, asking for food and supplies.

In court Wednesday, a Polk County judge ordered separate trials for Nicole Finn and Joseph Finn. Nicole Finn will go to trial on October 23rd. Joseph Finn’s trial has been set for November 27th.

The judge put off a decision on moving the trials out of Polk County, which lawyers for both Finns had requested. The judge says more information from the defendants needs to be submitted as evidence. A survey of incoming Polk County jurors will also be done over the next few months to gauge their level of familiarity with the case.