Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Ames used two goalkeepers to beat City High (Iowa City) in a shootout. Penalty kick specialist, Ryan Mills blocked two kicks, and starting goalie Lincoln Saxton scored the game winning PK, Saxton's first career goal.

That helped set-up an all CIML Semifinal between Ames and Valley. The Tiger shutout Roosevelt 3-0, and Bettendorf bounces Urbandale 5-0.