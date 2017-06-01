× Group Wants You to Raise a Glass for World Milk Day

DES MOINES, Iowa –One group wants to you to raise your glass to celebrate June, and organizers want it to be filled with milk.

June is Dairy Month, and to kick it off, June 1st is designated as World Milk Day. Registered Dietitian Alyson Fendrick with Midwest Dairy Association said the day marks the importance of milk as part of a healthy and balanced diet. It is also meant to recognize the 7,400 dairy farm families throughout the Midwest who work to bring milk, cheese, and yogurt to a store near you.

Fendrick shared a healthy recipe to incorporate dairy products into your diet. It’s a cucumber yogurt dip. You can find it on Midwest Dairy’s website.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which is updated every five years, recommends three servings of dairy, which includes milk, yogurt, and cheese, a day.