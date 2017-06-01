Iowa Corn Nearly Planted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Conditions were still very wet last week, with just under three days good for fieldwork according to the Iowa Crop Progress report.

But farmers managed to finish planting nearly all of Iowa's corn crop. Eighty-two percent is emerged, three days behind last year but a day ahead of the five year average. About 73 percent of the corn corp is in good or excellent condition.

Soybean planting is 77 percent done, five days behind last year. Soybean emergence is at 39 percent, three days behind last year and a day behind average.