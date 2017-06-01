× Judge Grants Continuance in Lindsey Morrow’s Animal Torture Case

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – Another continuance has been granted in the case of a woman accused of neglecting the dogs she was supposed to be saving.

Lindsey Morrow faces five charges each of animal neglect and animal torture along with charges of ongoing criminal conduct, 2nd degree fraudulent practices, and 2nd degree theft.

Morrow operated Bully Breed Miracle Networking & Rescue in Warren County. In February, 19 dogs were rescued from her properties. Many were malnourished and suffering severe medical problems. Some dead dogs were also located by authorities.

Court records show she collected money through online fundraising campaigns that she claimed was going toward care for the dogs.

Morrow has waived her right to a speedy trial and most recently requested her pre-trial conference, which had been scheduled for June 5th, be continued. A judge approved the motion and her pre-trial conference has now been set for July 24th. She is free on bond.

All of the dogs that were seized during the rescue were signed over to the Animal Rescue League. Most of the dogs have since been adopted.