Noah Laprei Sentenced for Killing His Grandmother

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Noah Laprei will spend up to 50 years in prison for beating his grandmother to death. However a Polk County Judge refused to set a minimum that he must serve.

Laprei was sentenced Thursday in Polk County District Court after entering an Alford Plea to a charge of Second Degree Murder in April. Under that plea he admitted there was enough evidence to convict him but he was not admitting guilt.

79-year-old Rachel Pray was beaten to death in her home in October 2015. Minutes after her death her grandson, Laprei, stormed into a nearby convenience store and demolished shelves and accosted customers and employees.

At his sentencing hearing Thursday Laprei's attorneys asked the judge for leniency. Laprei claims he was under the influence of a hallucinogenic drug the night his grandmother was killed.

After hours of testimony from experts and family members Polk County District Judge Karen Roman sentenced Laprei to a maximum of 50 years in prison with no mandatory minimum. She urged Laprei to seek out help for his drug problems in prison and to continue his education. Laprei could apply for release immediately though the Iowa Parole Board will likely require him to serve years of his sentence before he is eligible for release.