× Woman Who Embezzled from Church Gets Suspended Sentence

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman who used her role at a metro church to embezzle thousands will now have to pay back the money.

Carol Padgett was accused of taking almost $60,000 from Unity Lutheran Church.

In April, she took a deal and pled guilty to theft and credit card fraud. The former church treasurer was sentenced Wednesday.

In exchange for a suspended sentence Padgett received probation and community service.

She will also have to pay back restitution to the church for the amount she took.