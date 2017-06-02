× 1984 Homicide Victim Identified

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say the victim of a 1984 cold case homicide investigation has been identified.

On February 28th, 1984 a decomposing body was found near E. 24th Street and Scott Avenue in Des Moines. Despite numerous unique tattoos and distinctive clothing police were not able to identify the victim.

In 2008 the Des Moines Police Department turned over to the NamUS, a national database of unidentified persons. Earlier this year the FBI and NamUS combined their databases and resources in hopes of identifying more crime victims. Since the two joined forces 178 victims have been identified.

Des Moines Police say they received a call on Thursday that the victim of the 1984 homicide was positively identified as John Clifton Downey who was 39 at the tiem of his death.