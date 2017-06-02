× Ames ArtWalk Features 80 Artists at 2017 Event

AMES, Iowa- Downtown Ames Main Street is holding the 22nd annual ArtWalk on Friday June2.

Over 80 artists will be on hand in 64 businesses in and around downtown. Artists will be at places like the Ames Public Library, Youth and Shelter Services, and west to Wheatsfield Grocery at the far west end of Main Street.

“We have a chainsaw carver,and he’ll be live in front to he Ames Chamber,” said Edana Delegardelle, of the Ames Main Street Office. “What he can do with this giant chainsaw to me is astounding.”

The event was made possible through sponsorships by Stoltze and Stoltze Dental, and the Ames Convention and Visitors Bureau.

At 5:30 an outdoor piano will be unveiled. It will be downtown all summer at the Tom Evans Plaza.

“I love ArtWalk because I’m supporting the community, the artists, and I’m supporting out businesses downtown,” said Delegardelle.