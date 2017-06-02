Arson Arrest Made After Fire at Fort Dodge Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa -- An early morning fire in Fort Dodge turned into an arson arrest.

Firefighters and police responded to a tent on fire at the Fort Museum and Frontier Village just after 1 a.m. Once they arrived, officers chased a man who was running away from the scene. Timothy Wood, 29, was then taken into custody.

The tent was a total loss, and the Fort Museum building suffered minor damages.

Wood was charged with arson, burglary, and criminal mischief. He is being held in the Webster County Jail.