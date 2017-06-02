Coalition Calls For Increased Truck Weights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ag groups want some U.S. to be able to increase trucks weights.

A coalition asked Congress to include in the appropriations bill an allowance of states to have a pilot program to get information on safety and environmental benefits of increasing weights on the interstate.

It's been 35 years since the government has updated the gross vehicle weight limit of 80,000 pounds.

So far, all 50 states have passed exceptions to that limit.

The pilot program would let 10 states have 91,000 pound, six-axle trucks on interstate highways. Those 10 states would need to elect to opt in should the law pass.