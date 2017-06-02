Des Moines City Council Ordinance Aims to Regulate Fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Day two of legalized fireworks has arrived, and there's still no place to buy them in Des Moines.

Firework vendors say they're ready to go, but are stuck waiting on the Des Moines City Council. As it stands now, fireworks can be bought and sold in certain commercial zones.

"I am adamantly opposed to allowing fireworks to be sold in our commercial corridors the way that they would be able to now," said Des Moines City Councilwoman Christine Hensely.

The goal is to prevent sales at gas stations and grocery stores. Councilwoman Hensley wants to restrict sales to just two industrial zones.

"You guys are very aware of what you’re doing, you're squashing the ability of a person to be able to set up a tent to have a business. Why are we being anti-business?" asked Des Moines resident Mike Demastus.

That question didn't come with an answer, and council members ended the emergency meeting the same way they started.

"It puts us in an unusual situation, you know, should you sell it in gas stations, what should the circumstances be? And they passed a law that sort of left it wide open," said Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie.

The "unusual situation" will now be a topic for Monday's council meeting.