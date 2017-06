Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- If you don't have Friday night plans yet, you're in luck--it's Free Fishing Friday!

The event takes place at Gray's Lake Park from 5-8 p.m. Experts will be on site to help teach new fishers, and for a limited time guests can get bait and supplies at no cost. The first 200 people will also receive free hot dogs and a drink.

While the event will only be held on Friday, free fishing runs all weekend, allowing people across the state to enjoy fishing without a license.