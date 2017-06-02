× Gov. Reynolds Questioned for Use of Private Plane

IOWA — For much of the last week, Governor Reynolds and Acting Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg have been touring Iowa.

Now, their means of transportation for that trip is being questioned. An Associated Press investigation found that Reynolds flew for free on a private jet owned by an Iowan who is currently seeking a gambling license.

Use of the plane is not illegal, and Kirke tells the AP Reynolds asked permission to use the aircraft.

Reynolds’ office says the trip was official state business, but Reynolds saved taxpayer dollars by using the private plane.