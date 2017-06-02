× Iowa State University Unveils a Solar Powered Passenger Car

AMES, Iowa- The Iowa State Solar Car Team PriISUm has rolled out their latest solar car creation. A 4-seat car which will go up to 70 miles an hour.

The car is named Penumbra.

“This vehicle is a statement to the world that the future is now,” said Dylan Neal who co-leads the Team PrISUm “This vehicle is bridging the gap between the present and the future,we look to inspire all future generations to continue the same passions and work that we are doing.

It took $750,000 to construct this new vehicle, which includes a personalized entertainment system for each rider in the car.

“When you sit in the car as long as your phone is registered,or whatever device you are using, it will be able to sync that and understand who are you are a person,” said Neal.

“We are truly trying to develop this technology along with our partners,to ensure that this can be placed into the regular automotive market.”

The Penumbra will tour all 99 counties of Iowa. It will also compete in the World Solar Car Challenge in Australia in October.