Memorial Created Following Philippines Attack

MANILA, Philippines -- People paid their respects to the victims of Friday's attack in Manila, laying flowers and pausing for a moment of reflection at a makeshift memorial.

The memorial is located outside a crowded Manila casino, where at least 36 people were killed. Authorities suspect the man behind the attack, who has not yet been identified, stormed the casino early Friday and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke, police said.

The attack sent hundreds of people fleeing through the complex, and over 70 people suffered mostly minor injuries in the stampede to escape.