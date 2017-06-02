Oversight Hearing Set for DHS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A joint oversight hearing into the Department of Human Services will begin on Monday.

The hearing follows the deaths of two 16-year-old girls. Both were adopted through the department, and police say both were severely abused in their adoptive homes. Monday's oversight hearing will focus on the adoptive process, how complaints of abuse are investigated, and staffing levels within DHS.

Many of those issues were discussed during the legislative session during hearings held by state senator Matt McCoy. Republicans did not take part in those hearings.