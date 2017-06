Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Steve King has announced he plans to run for another term in Congress in 2018.

The Republican congressman sat down with Dan Winters on Friday to discuss topics including President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris accord and Senator Joni Ernst's upcoming Roast and Ride event, and made his first public announcement that he will be running in the next election.

Watch the clip in the video above.