Test Your Strength While Pulling a Plane

DES MOINES, Iowa -- People will test their strength on Saturday at a giant tug-of-war between their team and an airplane.

The fourth annual Plane Pull for Special Olympics Iowa presented by the Lohse Family Foundation is Saturday, June 3rd at the Des Moines International Airport.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. Teams of up to ten people will work together to pull a Delta airplane. They’ll compete to see who can pull the plane 12 feet in the fastest time. Teams will get two chances to see which time is the fastest. The event raises money for Special Olympics Iowa.

Visit Special Olympics Iowa to sign up. You can also go to the hanger to watch the plane pull. The first one takes place at 10 a.m.