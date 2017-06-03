× Centerville Fire Claims One Life on Friday

CENTERVILLE, Iowa — One person died in a fire at a Centerville residence on Friday.

The Centerville Fire Department said officials responded to a report of a structure fire at 526 West Lane Street at approximately 7:45 p.m. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy fire and smoke inside and received reports that someone may still have been inside the building. One deceased victim was then located inside.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending notification of family members.

A firefighter was transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of potential injuries sustained during the search, but was later released.

Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but no foul play is suspected.