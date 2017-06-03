× Des Moines Police ID 16th Homicide Victim

DES MOINES, Iowa — One woman was killed during a shooting on Saturday morning.

Police have now identified the victim as 36-year-old Mary Dudley.

Mary’s husband Harold Dudley, 50, was taken into custody in Ames and transferred into the custody of the Des Moines Police Department, and will soon be transported to the Polk County jail. He is now charged with first degree murder and first degree burglary.

The pair was married, but living separately at the time of the shooting.