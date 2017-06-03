Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Graphic President Trump Photo, Says First Family’s Response is Bullying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- Comedian Kathy Griffin is apologizing for photo she posted of her holding a severed head appearing to be President Trump.

After the photo circulated online, Griffin is now saying the response from the first family is making her life miserable, according to NBC's Sarah Rosario.

"I'm not afraid of Donald Trump. He's a bully."

If a picture is worth a thousand words, Griffin has heard that and more from countless people in abhorrent disgust to the photo. While the 56-year-old apologized in response to the outrage--saying she feels "horrible"--she also said the backlash from the first family is bullying.

"A sitting president of the United States and his grown children and the First Lady are personally, I feel, personally trying to ruin my life forever," said Griffin.

President Trump tweeted that the image was upsetting his children, specifically his 11-year-old son Barron, and Melania said it was "very disturbing," calling into question Griffin's mental state. She said it "makes you wonder about the mental state of the person who did it."

Griffin's attorney says she never imagined it would be misinterpreted as a threat of violence. Griffin says the image was intended to be a parody to what she says were previous sexist remarks by President Trump.

"I just want to make people laugh, that's all I want to do, so I screwed up," she said.

Despite her apology, CNN fired Griffin as the co-host of its New Year's Eve program, and theaters and venues are dropping her scheduled shows.