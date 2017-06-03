× London Police Report ‘Incident’ on London Bridge

LONDON, England — There has been an incident on London Bridge, London’s Metropolitan Police said Saturday night.

“We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed.”

We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Both lanes of the bridge were blocked, police said.

Authorities have not said what caused the incident.

The US embassy in London tweeted: “Please avoid the area and monitor local news/@metpoliceuk for updates.”

An eyewitness described the incident to a CNN reporter, saying he saw a van swerving on and off the pavement. The van reportedly hit several people, and the witness said he then saw several bodies on the ground that were not moving.

Eyewitness on London Bridge: “What I saw was a van coming across London Bridge… swerving on and off the pavement." https://t.co/SoNqfooA8c — CNN (@CNN) June 3, 2017

A stabbing also took place near the initial incident. Two men entered a restaurant at Borough Market, just south of London Bridge, and stabbed two people inside, a witness told CNN on Saturday. The patrons sheltered in the basement and police have arrived at the scene, the witness said.

“As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responded to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes,” London’s Metropolitan Police tweeted.

England has been on edge since May 22, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

The bridge incident also comes more than two months after a man drove an SUV into a crowd on the sidewalk along Westminster Bridge in London, killing at least four people.

After ramming the car into a barrier outside the Houses of Parliament, the driver got out and stabbed a police officer to death. The attacker was gunned down by a police officer.

The assailant, Khalid Masood, 52, of West Midlands, reportedly had a criminal record and may have had connections to violent extremism, British Prime Minister Theresa May said.

This is a developing story.