Man Behind Bars After Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines is now up to its 16th homicide this year, after police found 36-year-old Mary Dudley shot dead inside her south side apartment on Saturday. Her husband Harold Dudley is charged with her murder.

On Saturday morning, police responded to the South Brooke Green Apartments after reports of gun shots. Harold Dudley fled the scene, and was later arrested in Ames.

"It’s my understanding that the victim in this case had ongoing support from her neighbors with some domestic issues, but it doesn’t seem like anything that could be prevented," said Sergeant Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. Sergeant

Julie Handleand has lived in these apartments for years, and said she has a heavy heart for the victim and her family.

"I am just praying for the family and for this apartment community, and hopefully things get better," she said.

Police say the $50,000 given to detectives to encourage witnesses to come forward with tips did not play a role in bringing Harold Dudley to justice.

"No, this was just some solid police work from some guys north of us, great witness cooperation here at the scene," Sergeant Parizek said.

Police believe this case is closed, but the incentive program is working for the other five open homicide cases.

"We've seen an increase in tips and some of our open cases right now, whether it will work remains to be seen. We have a positive attitude about it,” said Sergeant Parizek.

Harold Dudley is now awaiting trial in the Polk County Jail.