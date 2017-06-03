× One Dead in Des Moines’ 16th Homicide of 2017

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in Des Moines are investigating a Saturday morning shooting.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 1516 Evergreen Avenue at approximately 9:29 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one female dead at the scene; the victim’s name has not been released.

The incident is still being investigated and officials are working to put together suspect information. No details about a suspect have yet been confirmed.

This is the 16th homicide of 2017 in Des Moines.