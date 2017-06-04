Angels for Sam Ride Raises Money for Metro Families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A few thousand people endured the heat for the third annual Angels for Sam benefit ride.

The ride started in Altoona and ended at the Norwood Inn in Des Moines. All proceeds will go to two Des Moines families to help pay for their kids' medical bills. One of the girls named Nadia has a rare heart condition, and her family says this money will help keep a roof over their heads.

"Seeing everyone and all the bikes and everything I almost kind of teared up because everyone is here for Nadia and the other little girl. I just didn't know how many people really care," said Christina Grimes.

Organizers have not yet announced the total amount of money raised at the event, but did say several riders became ill from being out in the heat for so long.