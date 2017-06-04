Des Moines City Council Continuing Fireworks Discussion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After failing to finalize the Des Moines fireworks ordinance on Friday, council members will reconvene on Monday in hopes of working out the details.

During Friday's meeting, council members were in agreement on a proposed ordinance that only allowed fireworks to be sold in two industrial zones throughout the city. They say it would lessen the risk of accidents in largely populated areas. However, some against the idea argue it's unfair for people who don't have businesses in those zones.

Monday's meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Municipal Service Center at 1551 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.