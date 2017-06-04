DHS Oversight Hearing Scheduled for Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Iowa Department of Human Services will be under the microscope this week.

The joint oversight hearing into DHS follows the deaths of two adopted 16-year-old girls. Natalie Finn died last October from a heart attack brought on by severe malnutrition. Sabrina Ray weighed just 56-pounds at the time of her death last month.

The oversight committee will meet on Monday to look at how DHS responds to abuse complaints and the adoption process. Senator Matt McCoy held similar hearings during the legislative session; Republican lawmakers did not take part in those hearings.