Five Employees Injured in Guardian Glass Plant Explosion

DEWITT, Iowa -- Five people were hurt in a gas explosion at Guardian Glass in DeWitt.

The explosion happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday. The company says five employees required medical attention, but all of them have been released with minor injuries. Crews are now assessing the extent of the damage to the east side of the plant.

A Guardian spokesperson says the explosion involved natural gas, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

The company said employees should not go into work until the plant is ruled safe for operation.