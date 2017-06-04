The Insiders: June 4th Edition, Quick Six

DES MOINES, Iowa  --  In this week's Quick Six, Patty Judge and Doug Gross discuss Democratic gubernatorial candidate favorites, the possibility of going to convention if no candidate receives enough votes, Ron Corbett's actions in the next election, thoughts on Chet Culver running for Congress, beef tongue, and political predictions.