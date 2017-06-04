The Insiders: June 4th Edition, Why Did Rural Iowa Voters Switch Political Parties?

Posted 9:01 am, June 4, 2017, by

DES MOINES, Iowa  --  Many voters in rural Iowa counties have made a switch from voting for Democratic candidates to Republicans. Former Democratic Lieutenant Governor and current chair of Focus on Rural America Patty Judge and former Republican nominee for governor Doug Gross discuss the change with Political Director Dave Price.