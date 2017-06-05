× Body of Missing Man Recovered from Des Moines River

DES MOINES, Iowa — The body of a man who disappeared on Memorial Day has been recovered.

56-year old Ronald Charles Weaver was reportedly freeing a boat stuck on rocks along the shore of the river when it began to float downstream. He was able to stop himself by grabbing ahold of safety cables near the Scott Street Dam. However he was unable to make it back to shore before being swept over the dam.

Des Moines Police were notified by a fisherman around 5:00pm on Sunday that a body was lying near the SE 6th Street Bridge. The body was pulled from the water and identified as Weaver.