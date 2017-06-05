Governor Reynolds Defends Recent Use of Private Plane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Governor Reynolds is denying she did anything wrong last week when she asked an Iowa businessman to use his private jet.

Reynolds flew around the state for free on a jet owned by Gary Kirke, who is currently trying to get a gaming license so he can open a casino in Linn County.

On Monday morning, Reynolds claimed she has nothing to do with whether or not that license would be granted.

"The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is an independent agency with no oversight from the governor's office, and there's been no discussion of the casino license. I have never done that in the past, I will not do it going forward, this is done by an independent agency," she said.

While the governor's office does not oversee the commission, the governor does choose the commissioners who are then approved by the state Senate. Two of the current members' terms will expire next year, and Reynolds will pick their replacements. The Republican-controlled Senate will then vote on their confirmations.