NEWTON, Iowa — On Friday night, heavy metal band Metallica brings its world tour to the Iowa Speedway.

Construction on the massive stage is already underway on the infield of the racetrack. Track officials have taken down the safety fence in front of the grandstand to give fans an unobstructed view.

On Monday, Iowa Speedway president Jimmy Small tweeted a picture of the stage build in progress.

Metallica stage building underway! Catch fence down for your viewing pleasure! @iowaspeedway @TheNativeFund pic.twitter.com/yWxWEW3Wk4 — Jimmy Small (@IowaPresident) June 5, 2017

Tickets are still available, and they currently range from $50-300.

41.703318 -93.057353