Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Governor Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg kicked off the Yankee Doodle Drive Against Hunger on Monday morning.

The goal of the drive is to collect 50,000 meals for children and families. Donations can be dropped off at any Hy-Vee or Bank of the West branch, and can also be made at the Des Moines Symphony's Yankee Doodle Pops Concert on July 3rd.

The Food Bank of Iowa is also accepting money for the drive that runs through July 9th.