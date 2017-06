Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA, Iowa -- As summer break kicks off, so does berry picking season.

Berry Patch Farm in Nevada started its Pick Your Own Strawberry season on Monday. Visitors can fill buckets of berries from 9 a.m. - noon Monday through Saturday. There is no charge for admission, only what visitors pick.

The farm's website says all the crops--from cherries to blueberries--look good right now.