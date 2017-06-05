‘Pink Slime’ Could Cost ABC News $5 Billion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH DAKOTA -- The Pink Slime trial began on Monday in a South Dakota court room.

Ground beef supplier BPI is suing ABC News for defamation. In 2012, the news station aired a report in which someone referred to one of BPI's chief products--lean, finely textured beef--as "pink slime." The ground beef product is made by using a machine to separate small pieces of beef from bones, then treating that meat chemically and grinding it.

The product had been sold for decades without concern before the ABC News report. After the report aired, BPI lost major buyers including fast food chains. The company was forced to shut down three plants, including one in Waterloo.

BPI is asking for $5 billion in damages.