Plane Crashes in Clayton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa -- The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into what happened after a small plane crashed in Clayton County.

The crash took place at Abel Island near Guttenberg, and the pilot, Bill Swartz of Davenport, was the only person on board. Luckily he was not hurt, and said he was trying to land when he hit a sign with the plane's left wing.

People in the area said it sounded like a scary situation.

"We were at the pool, and it sounded like these air raid sirens were going off, and then we saw a whole bunch of ambulances and fire trucks just flying down the street," said Hannah Martens.

The FAA is investigating whether wind was a factor in the crash. Swartz says he's grateful nobody was hurt.