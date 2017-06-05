Program Encourages Kids to Read Each Day this Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- School is out for summer, but teachers would prefer if students don’t take a break from learning the entire time.

Area libraries can help kids prevent what’s known as the summer slide, when students lose a percentage of what they learned throughout the year. Reading can help students keep their skills.

The Des Moines Public Library kicked off its program called All Summer Long. Kids are encouraged to track their summer reading by crossing off a book every day they read at least 20 minutes. They can bring in the log for a prize. Reading, being read to, or listening to an audiobook counts.

Libraries across the state offer similar programs. Visit your local branch to get started and see what programs are available this summer.