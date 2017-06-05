× RAGBRAI 2017 Pre-Ride Rolling Across Iowa

CURLEW, Iowa — It’s a bright sunny and somewhat windy Monday, but the crew of the RAGBRAI pre-ride is in good spirits.

This group is charged with doing a test-run of the 2017 RAGBRAI route, which will see 10-15,000 riders coming through the Curlew area in late July. This is one of the most northern routes the bike ride takes.

“If we were any further north, we’d be in Minnesota,” quipped Ride Director T.J. Juskiewicz. “Other than some hills coming out of Gillette Grove, a little bit of a climb, pretty much an easy, flat ride for RAGBRAI this year.”

The group also sits down with people in each town to help them know what to expect.

“Spencer did a great job last night, next it’s Algona, who’s hosted RAGBRAI every 5-6 years, real good towns,” said Juskiewicz.

On the RAGBRAI Twitter account, Juskiewicz was giving a shout out to road crews working to get the roads in the best possible shape for RAGBRAI.

“We’re fortunate that we have great county engineers that really take a passion to make sure roads are safe for riders, as well as the Iowa DOT,” said Juskiewicz.