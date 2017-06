Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The United States Army Corps of Engineers closed the gates at Saylorville Dam on Monday morning to remove debris from the intake structure.

The gates are also scheduled to be closed on Tuesday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. to accommodate the dive team inspection of the intake structure. Closure of the gates will result in little, if any, outflow from the dam.

Water flows are already noticeably lower down past SE 6th Street in Des Moines.