Shelter for Eddy Apartment Fire Victims Closing Monday

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa -- The temporary shelter for victims of the Eddy Apartment Building fire will close on Monday.

Approximately 40 people were being sheltered at the Windsor Heights Lutheran Church. Polk County and other agencies have been assisting in the search for new homes for the victims.

Last week, volunteers helped residents go through the belongings and salvage what they could from the ashes. The Red Cross will continue meeting with victims and assist as needed.

Four people died as a result of the May 25th fire at the building. The worst damage was to the fourth floor, where firefighters rescued some residents through their windows.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.