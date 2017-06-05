‘This Hits Us Deeply,’ DHS Official Chokes Up Amid Investigation Into Two Dead Teens

DES MOINES, Iowa — A longtime administrator with the embattled Iowa Department of Human Services broke down during his remarks before lawmakers investigating his agency Monday morning, following the deaths of two teens who had been adopted and home schooled.

“This…hits…us…deeply,” Vern Armstrong, DHS Division Administrator of Adult Children and Family Services, said as his voice cracked and eyes filled with tears.

"This…hits us…deeply." DHS Division Administrator Vern Armstrong choking up talking about deaths of 2 Iowa teens pic.twitter.com/kanG4jo0zX — Dave Price (@idaveprice) June 5, 2017

Armstrong testified before lawmakers about the toll those recent deaths have taken on DHS staff. Lawmakers have reduced funding in recent years and the DHS has cut staff by nearly 15 percent.

Watch this piece which lays out changes to the agency.

Armstrong said 80 percent of recent reductions are due to institutional changes. Under former Governor Terry Branstad’s administration, DHS has closed a center for troubled teens in Toledo, as well as mental health facilities in Mt. Pleasant and Clarinda.

Armstrong said 19 percent of staff reductions are due to budget cuts. He anticipates further staff cuts in the coming year but said the agency hopes attrition will cover those reductions, rather than layoffs.

For the first time Monday, lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats from the House and Senate, began oversight hearings into the DHS. Previously, only Democrats held hearings on the agency that serves nearly a million Iowans in some fashion every year, according to the DHS.

"This is one week of intake reports" Asst Linn Co Attny says of cases involving kids pic.twitter.com/yWypCAxTPl — Dave Price (@idaveprice) June 5, 2017

The legislative investigation is actually one of three taking place right now. DHS is conducting its own investigation and announced Monday it had hired an outside group to looked at its practices and procedures.

DHS doesn't track how many adoptions don't work out and doesn't track how many kids adopted and then home schooled pic.twitter.com/YzUT6JahXL — Dave Price (@idaveprice) June 5, 2017

Law enforcement is also conducting two different criminal investigations following the deaths of Natalie Finn, 16 of West Des Moines, and Sabrina Ray, 15 of Perry. In both cases, the teens’ adoptive parents are charged in connection with their deaths. Both teens, who were home-schooled by their adoptive parents, were found extremely malnourished.

The DHS Director Chuck Palmer already announced plans to retire.