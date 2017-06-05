× U of I Researchers Track Distracted Driving Habits

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A new study reveals how even a simple conversation on your cell phone can affect the brain’s ability to focus on the road.

University of Iowa researchers used computerized experiments to track the eye movements of people as they answered true or false questions. They took twice as long to focus when a new object appeared on screen as those who were not required to respond.

Although the delay was only 40 milliseconds, experts say it got longer with added distractions.