Acting US Ambassador To China Resigns After Trump Decision on Paris Accord

BEIJING, China — When former governor Terry Branstad arrives in China he won’t find an acting US Ambassador waiting to greet him.

David Rank, who has been serving as ambassador since President Trump took office, resigned this week after the president announced last week the US would pull out of the Paris Accord on climate change. President Trump joins Syria’s Bashar al-Asad and Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro as the only leaders to not agree to the Accord. Nearly 200 other world leaders representing nearly 150 nations all signed the agreement last year.

Rank reportedly told embassy staff after resigning that President Trump was asking him to do something that “as a parent, patriot and a Christian” he could not do by dropping out of the Paris Accord.

Terry Branstad has been confirmed by the US Senate and sworn in as US Ambassador to China. There is no word on when he will actually begin his service in Beijing.