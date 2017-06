Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- Apple is unveiling a new feature geared toward curbing texting while driving.

Users can enable the Do Not Disturb While Driving feature, and the phone will mute alerts, texts, and notifications, and keep the screen dark. Users can also enable an auto-reply, so a message will automatically be sent alerting the other person that the user is driving.

The feature will roll out this fall with the new iOS 11 update.